No magical comeback this time as Eala falls to world No. 14 Muchova

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala tried to match her historic streak last year but her trademark comeback did not work this time, thus ending her Miami Open campaign just minutes past midnight on Tuesday, March 24 (Philippine time) as she bowed to world No. 14 Karolina Muchova, 6-0, 6-2, in their Round of 16 clash.

Entering the Grandstand court a clear underdog, the 31st-seeded Filipina struggled to find answers against Muchova’s relentless plays that she misfired many times over much to her chagrin.

The 29-year-old Muchova, a 2023 French Open finalist, dictated the pace from start to finish, fending off Eala’s late push in the second set to wrap up the win in just an hour.

The Czech standout was simply too classy, she extended her brilliant first set show into the next frame before Eala finally held her serve in the fifth game to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Muchova refused to be intimidated as she quickly held serve for a 5-1 lead, but Eala also held serve again to make it 5-2, only for the Czech to seal the match and end the Filipina’s remarkable run in the WTA 1000 event.

Before falling to Muchova, Eala earned an opening-round bye and fought past Laura Siegemund, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-3, and Magda Linette, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to reach the Round of 16.

The defeat, however, fell short of her storied run last year, when she defeated three Grand Slam champions en route to a semifinal finish.