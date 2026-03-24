De Guzman, Fajardo lead early returns

The first fan returns for the 2026 Volleyball All-Star Showcase for Premier Volleyball League players are beginning to shape the potential starting lineups, offering an early glimpse of how Team Heart and Team Hustle could look when they clash on May 1 in Candon City, Ilocos Sur.

Creamline playmaker Jia De Guzman emerges as the clear frontrunner to anchor Team Heart, dominating the setter race with 77.86 percent of the votes. She holds a wide lead over Akari’s Mars Alba (11.40 percent) and Cignal’s Gel Cayuna (7.78 percent).

In the outside hitter race, Capital1 super rookie Bella Belen leads with 25.94 percent, followed closely by fellow Creamline star Alyssa Valdez at 21.91 percent. Jema Galanza (20.21 percent) and Choco Mucho’s Sisi Rondina (11.48 percent) remain in contention.

Farm Fresh veteran Ara Galang paces the opposite spikers with 37.66 percent, ahead of Cignal’s Erika Santos (25.26 percent) and Nxled’s Myla Pablo (13.30 percent).

At middle blocker, Creamline’s Jeanette Panaga tops the voting with 27.00 percent, alongside High Speed Hitters standout Majoy Baron. Akari’s Ced Domingo (15.07 percent) and ZUS Coffee’s Thea Gagate (11.00 percent) trail behind.

Akari’s Justine Jazareno leads the libero race for Team Heart with 37.71 percent, followed by Creamline’s Denden Lazaro-Revilla (22.06 percent) and Choco Mucho’s Thang Ponce (20.59 percent).

On the other side, PLDT’s Kim Fajardo headlines Team Hustle, leading the setters with 51.33 percent. She is followed by Choco Mucho’s Deanna Wong (22.44 percent) and Creamline’s Kyle Negrito (16.89 percent).

Bernadeth Pons tops the outside hitter voting for Team Hustle with 30.97 percent, with Nxled’s Brooke Van Sickle (24.92 percent) close behind. Choco Mucho’s Eya Laure (24.30 percent) and Akari’s Ivy Lacsina (7.29 percent) round out the field.

Tots Carlos leads the opposite spikers with 38.68 percent, narrowly ahead of PLDT’s Kianna Dy (33.42 percent), while Choco Mucho’s Kat Tolentino remains in the mix with 17.93 percent.

PLDT’s Mika Reyes holds a slim lead among middle blockers with 26.24 percent, followed closely by Akari’s Fifi Sharma (24.96 percent). Creamline’s Bea De Leon (20.99 percent) and Cignal’s Jackie Acuña (9.45 percent) remain within striking distance.

At libero, PLDT’s Kath Arado leads with 35.33 percent, ahead of Creamline’s Kyla Atienza (27.82 percent) and Jennifer Nierva (19.21 percent).

Votes can still be cast on pvl.ph/allstar until April 11.