‘Czech curse’ continues for Alex Eala after bowing to Muchova in Miami

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Is Alex Eala facing a growing “Czech predicament” on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour?

The 20-year-old Filipina standout absorbed another loss to a Czech opponent, bowing to world No. 14 Karolina Muchova, 0-6, 2-6, in the Round of 16 of the Miami Open on Tuesday, March 24 (Philippine time).

The defeat dropped Eala to 0-13 against Czech players on Tour. Earlier this season, she fell to Tereza Valentova in the Round of 64 of the Qatar Open last February, and to Linda Noskova in the Round of 16 of the Indian Wells just two weeks ago.

She also lost to Marketa Vondrousova, Barbora Krejcikova, Linda Fruhvirtova, Marie Bouzkova, Katerina Siniakova, Tereza Martincova, Gabriela Knutson, Anastasia Zarycka since started competing in the pros in 2020.

Eala hopes to turn things around in future tournaments as clay season starts next week.

So far, Eala is listed in the Upper Australia Ladies Linz in Australia, a WTA500 event slated April 6 to 12.