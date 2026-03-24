Over 2,600 Manila TNVS drivers receive P5,000 cash aid

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) began distributing ₱5,000 in cash relief to Manila’s 2,629 Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) drivers at Kartilya ng Katipunan on Tuesday, March 24.

The Manila Public Information Office said the payout is funded through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, which aims to support transport workers struggling with fuel price hikes triggered by tensions in the Middle East.

To facilitate the program, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) led the distribution alongside the Manila DSWD and the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB).

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso confirmed that the payout covers drivers from 14 platforms, including Grab, Utol, Toktok, Pure Ride, Maxim, Joyride, InDrive, Hirna, Go Cab, Angcars, Unlala, Hail, PeekUp, and Para Express.

The mayor urged beneficiaries to bring their original Professional Driver’s License and a photocopy to ensure faster transactions. He also provided arroz caldo, bread, and mineral water for those who lined up early.

To prevent traffic congestion, the MTPB advised beneficiaries not to bring vehicles. Those who must drive were instructed to park at Lawton or Park N Ride. Authorities also set up two on-site help desks to assist drivers with any problems or concerns.

The Manila PIO said the event runs from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Odralim Villarez)