Turkish man slain; couple held in Negros

A 57-year-old Turkish national was killed after being lured into a drinking session by a female suspect in Barangay Canlamay, Ilog, Negros Occidental, on Sunday, March 22.

The victim, a resident of Barangay Cabug, Bacolod City, was discovered dead in a sugarcane plantation at around 2 a.m.

He sustained fatal head injuries after being mauled by the suspects while traversing the field.

Police investigation revealed that the victim had been drinking with a woman prior to the attack. A follow-up operation led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man and his 35-year-old live-in partner, both residents of Barangay Canlamay.

The male suspect admitted to the killing, saying it was motivated by robbery and planned with his partner, who engaged the victim in the drinking session.

Recovered from the crime scene were the victim’s prosthetic leg, clothing, car key, and the suspects’ clothing, including gloves, a sweatshirt, and a black T-shirt used as a facial covering.

Police Brig. Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, commended the operating units for their swift and coordinated response. The suspects now face charges of robbery with homicide. (Glazyl Masculino)