Monsour del Rosario, muntik makatrabaho si Chuck Norris!

By RUEL J. MENDOZA

Isa sa nalungkot sa pagpanaw ng Hollywood action star at martial arts expert na si Chuck Norris ay si Monsour del Rosario.

Nag-share sa Facebook ang 60-year old action star-politician ng photos nila ni Norris noong bumisita ito sa Pilipinas.

Isang college student at aktibo sa National Taekwando team si Monsour noong makilala niya ang aktor at maimbitahang makasama sa pelikulang “Missing in Action.”

Heto ang caption niya:

“After Bruce Lee died on July 20,1973. He was my next action hero. He wanted me to work with him in his action movie “MISSING IN ACTION” which was filmed in the Philippines in the 1980’s.

“He liked my old school Tae Kwon Do kicks & said for me to move to America & be in his stunt team but I was so busy studying at DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY & FIGHTING for the PHILIPPINE NATIONAL TAEKWONDO TEAM from 1982 to 1989.

“A Superb & humble nice guy that could kick your ass if he needed to, my role model in life as martial artist & a human being.

“May his soul Rest In Peace in Heaven with God. His Legacy will outlive all the corrupt politicians in this material world of ours.”

Pumanaw si Chuck Norris sa edad na 86 sa Kauai, Hawaii noong nakaraang March 19.

Bumida ang aktor sa mga pelikulang “Return of the Dragon,” “The Delta Force,” “Lone Wolf McQuade,” “The Octagon,” “Code of Silence,” “Logan’s War,” “Firewalker,” “The President’s Man,” “Hellbound,” “The Expendables 2” at “Missing in Action.”

Huli siyang nagbida sa TV series na “Walker, Texas Ranger” mula 1993 hanggang 2001.