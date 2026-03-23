Manila-based Korean eyes repeat, redemption at Lakewood

CABANATUAN CITY – Against a compact but talent-stacked field, Tiffany Lee returns to familiar ground here with something to prove – and a story to continue.

The P1.2 million ICTSI Lakewood Championship blasts off Tuesday, March 24, at the Lakewood Golf and Country Club, where she aims to reignite a career that burst with promise in 2024 but lost momentum after a string of underwhelming finishes last season.

The Manila-based Korean first made waves on this very course two years ago, stunning the local circuit by outdueling veteran Chihiro Ikeda in a gripping sudden-death playoff as a junior.

That breakthrough, defined by composure beyond her years, accelerated her move to the pro ranks – where she promptly claimed another title in a storm-lashed debut against the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s elite at Splendido Taal.

But the months that followed tested her resolve. Despite flashes of contention, Lee struggled to close out tournaments, leaving her searching not just for form, but for belief.

Now armed with a renewed mindset and sharper mental focus, Lee, 17, is embracing a fresh start this season – ready to challenge the ICTSI-backed Tour’s most decorated names, including Sarah Ababa, Chanelle Avaricio, Daniella Uy, Mafy Singson, Yvon Bisera, Harmie Constantino and Princess Superal.

“I’ve been working on my mental game and overall accuracy. I realize what’s more important than mechanics is how you manage your emotions in this game,” said Lee.

And as she returns to the course where it all began, her motivation is crystal clear.

“I’m definitely eyeing for another win here. This course was where my story began – and I’d love to make a statement here again.”

The big guns, however, are equally determined to stamp their class early and build momentum for the long season ahead. Leading the charge are the China Tour-bound quartet of Bisera, Uy, Singson and Avaricio, along with Japan Step Up Tour campaigner Superal.

Still, Lee remains firmly focused on defending her crown.