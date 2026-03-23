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Ramos braces for stern test as he returns to the site of his breakthrough win

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read
Sean Ramos

CABANATUAN CITY – Sean Ramos returns to the site of his breakthrough victory here Tuesday, March 24, carrying renewed confidence and experience from competing on bigger stages.

Yet despite being the defending champion of the ICTSI Lakewood Championship, Ramos is tempering expectations. While the instinct to defend his crown remains, his focus has shifted toward steady improvement.

“Lakewood is an important event – it’s where I had my first win. I’m grateful to be back and have the chance to defend my title,” said Ramos on the eve of the P3 million tournament, kicking off the 10-leg Philippine Golf Tour season.

Ramos broke through in dramatic fashion during the event’s inaugural staging in late 2024, edging Reymon Jaraula and Tony Lascuña in a gripping final-round duel. The victory earned him an Asian Tour card, allowing him to compete in higher-level tournaments and further refine his game.

“My first win really boosted my confidence. It opened doors to the Asian Tour, and I’ve been fortunate to play on bigger stages since,” said Ramos.

That growth makes Ramos one of the players to watch this week. But with a deeper and more competitive field, he expects a much tougher challenge.

Securing a second career title will require both consistency and composure. Leading the contenders are reigning Order of Merit champion Angelo Que and last season’s three-leg winner Keanu Jahns.

Also in the mix are Fidel Concepcion, Rupert Zaragosa, Jhonnel Ababa, Lloyd Go, Guido van der Valk, Jeffren Lumbo, Russel Bautista, Aidric Chan, Michael Bibat, Kristoffer Arevalo and Justin Quiban – a blend of seasoned campaigners and rising stars eager to build momentum in the grueling circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Joining the chase are Q-School graduates, led by international bets such as Charles Lee, Lee Song, Daiya Suzuki, Hyun Jin Yuon and Fil-Am Ivan Yabut.

With such a stacked field, the battle for top honors could come down to the final shot – or the player best able to handle the pressure.

 

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