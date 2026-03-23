Lady Tamaraws escape reigning champ Bulldogs in five-set thriller

Far Eastern University avenged its first-round loss to National University with a gutsy 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 22-20 marathon win, earning a share of second place in the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Women’s Volleyball Tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 22.

Unlike their first-round defeat, where the Lady Bulldogs pulled off a thrilling reverse sweep, 17-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-12, the Lady Tamaraws stayed united this time, weathering the storm from the defending champions.

FEU and NU are now tied for second with identical 6-3 records.

“Talagang pahabaan ng pasensya lalo na ngayong second round kasi lahat ng teams nakaadjust na so ‘yung magiging crucial talaga is ‘yung preparation na ginagawa. Namindset lang sa players na habaan yung pasensya kasi every time na kalaban namin si NU is talagang napakahirap na laban,” said FEU assistant coach Manolo Refugia after the two-hour, 46-minute match.

In the marathon fifth set, NU earned the first two match points, only to be foiled by Lovely Lopez and an attack error from Kaye Bombita, extending the set.

FEU then seized the next six match points, finally converting on the sixth attempt as Jazlyn Ellarina served up an ace that landed right on the line, misjudged by Arah Panique, giving the Tamaraws the hard-earned victory.

“Sabi nga po ni coach, habaan lang yung pasensya kahit nag-eerror ka na pero patuloy pa rin. Wala sa mukha namin na sisisihin yung kasama kasi nag-error. Nandoon ‘yung ibabawi ‘yung kasama kasi nag-error,” said Lopez, who scored eight of her 19 points in the fifth set, along with 25 excellent receptions and 14 excellent digs.

Congo’s Faida Bakanke led FEU with 22 points on 18 attacks and four blocks, adding 11 excellent digs, while Alyzza Devosora contributed 16 points, 11 receptions, and eight digs.

Marga Encarnacion anchored the floor with 30 excellent digs and 11 receptions, while Tin Ubaldo delivered 20 excellent sets and added seven points herself.

FEU now looks to avenge its first-round loss against the University of Santo Tomas next Sunday at the Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Rookie Sam Cantada paced the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points, 20 excellent receptions, and 13 digs, while Vange Alinsug added 19 points and 14 digs.

Arah Panique contributed 16 points and 10 digs, while middle blockers Chams Maaya and Alexa Mata scored 10 and 11 points, respectively.

Abe Pono dished out 27 excellent sets and scored seven points, while Shaira Jardio recorded 29 excellent digs and 18 excellent receptions.

NU will aim for a rebound win on Saturday against Ateneo de Manila University at the UST arena.

Earlier, University of the Philippines snapped a four-game slump with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-14 straight-sets demolition of a hapless University of the East.

It was the Fighting Maroons’ first win since losing Casiey Dongallo to a season-ending ACL injury, which had stalled their Final Four bid.

After a promising 3-1 start—including a stunning victory over defending champion National University—UP had dropped four consecutive matches.

“We had some problems with Casiey Dongallo’s injury. It took us a couple of games before we could find the balance. It’s not been easy to reorganize; slowly, we’re getting there,” said Fighting Maroons head coach Fabio Menta.

With the win, UP improved its record to 4-6, remaining in sixth place but just one-and-a-half games behind third- and fourth-ranked University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University at 5-3.