Looks like La Salle would go all the way to Promised Land – again

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Looks like La Salle is heading back to the Promised Land.

Indications for that to happen are very strong.

Their 8-0 record in the ongoing UAAP Women’ Volleyball Tournament is one good example, and there are many other indicators why the Lady Spikers loom as the overwhelming favorites to go all the way this time.

The last time they posted that win-loss record, they emerged victorious. That was only three years ago.

Getting deadlier each game – not mention their chemistry, the Lady Spikers even pulled away from their closest pursuers after the team’s 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23 win over the Adamson Lady Falcons on Saturday and the five-set thriller by Far Eastern University over 3-peat seeking National University, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 22-20, on Sunday.

The win bolstered La Salle’s hold of the solo lead while NU slipped to a share of second to third places with FEU at 6-3. The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses are breathing down close to their necks with a 5-3 card.

Making the race for No. 2 more interesting going into the second week of the second round is that Adamson (4-4) and University of the Philippines (4-5) are still in the thick of everything.

The Taft-based squad had made its intention clear as early as its first game this year, with seniors Angel Canino and Shevana Laput benign candid – bold and eager – toward completing their goal of reclaiming the championship.

And true to their promise, they survived a test of character against Adamson, the only team that forced La Salle to a five-set game so far.

“Well, ‘yong ganto test of character ‘yong mga ganitong laban, ‘di namin nakikita ‘yong mga natutunan nila through our off-season training, camp, siguro ‘yong character nila nailalabas nila rito,” said La Salle deputy coach Noel Orcullo.

“Nagagawa nilang ilabas kung anong meron sila, at kung ano ‘yong mga na-gain nilang experience during off season, although, nanalo, masama ‘yong laro, a win is win pa rin talaga, kailangan trabahuhin ‘yong mga pagkukulang namin at ano pa ‘yong mga ia-adjust,” he added.

La Salle almost collapsed in the fourth where it trailed behind, 13-18, but Amie Provido rose to the occasion after orchestrating a 9-4 run to level the match at 22-all. From there, Canino took charge and nailed the coffin of Shai Nitura-led Adamson.

For their ninth consecutive win bid, Canino and the Lady Spikers take another daunting challenge against the Reg Poyos-powered Tigresses this Wednesday, March 25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Kami we’ll focus on nakita naming mali sa game na ‘to [versus Adamson], at kung anong kailangan in-game adjustment against UST. Siyempre, ‘yong blocking namin, sa depensa and of course, sa service,” said Canino.

“Hindi namin iniisip na na-straight sets namin sila, sabi nga ni Amie, second round ‘to… naka-adjust na lahat ng teams, nakita na lahat ‘yong mga weaknesses and strenghts ng bawat teams,” added Orcullo.

La Salle got the better of UST in their first showdown with a rousing 25-14, 25-15, 26-24 victory last Feb. 22.