Salahog shrugs off wind, pressure to prevail in Q-School thriller

LAUREL, Batangas – Bobe Salahog displayed composure far beyond his 20 years, surviving a nerve-wracking, wind-lashed finish to snatch low medal honors in the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School at Splendido Taal Golf Club here Friday, March 20.

In a gripping duel in the last three holes, Salahog held firm with clutch pars as the wind howled across the course, then watched rival Lee Song unravel under pressure. Song, tied late and still in contention, faltered with a costly bogey on the 16th and a double bogey on the last – a dramatic swing that handed the title to the Bacolod-born standout.

“Pinaka-exciting ‘yung last three holes. Pero nag bogey at na-double si Lee,” said Salahog.

He fired a second straight 70 and finished at three-under 285 – a remarkable feat on one of the country’s toughest courses and in punishing conditions that tested even the most seasoned campaigners.

Despite bogeys on Nos. 12 and 14, Salahog dug deep when it mattered most, stringing together four gutsy pars to close out his round. His steady hand in the face of swirling winds and mounting pressure ultimately proved decisive.

Song fought back hard, matching Salahog shot for shot through much of the round. But a bogey on No. 16 opened the door, and the Korean’s collapse on the 18th – marred by a mishit off the tee and a missed short putt – sealed his fate as he slipped to a 74 for fourth at 287.

Ryoto Furuya mounted a late charge with back-to-back birdies from No. 15 to force a three-way tie at one point, but a closing bogey left him tied for second with Charles Lee at 286 after identical 70s.

For Salahog, the victory was both validation and a glimpse of what lies ahead.

“In-expect ko din naman manalo after three rounds. Sabi ko, basta mag-focus at stick lang sa routine, may chance,” he said.

And he proved exactly that.

Two shots behind entering the final round, Salahog came out blazing, carding a blistering 33 on the front nine. He eagled No. 2 and birdied Nos. 4, 6 and 7 in a fearless charge, showing both firepower and maturity. Though a double bogey on No. 9 threatened to stall his momentum, he regathered himself and stayed locked in.

The back nine, however, turned into a survival test.

“Sobrang hirap sa last nine holes. Malakas ang hangin pero maganda naman ang laro, nakakuha ng good breaks,” he said.

A birdie on No. 10 gave him control, but the closing stretch demanded patience, discipline and nerve – qualities Salahog showcased in abundance.

More than just a Q-School triumph, the win signals the arrival of a rising star ready for the big stage. With his calm demeanor, solid all-around game, and ability to deliver under pressure, Salahog shapes up as one of the most promising newcomers to watch when the Philippine Golf Tour kicks off its new season.

Enrico Gallardo finished with a 76 for fifth at 291, while Ivan Monsalve fired a 71 to join John Michael Uy (72), Daiya Suzuki (73) and Hyun Jin Youn (75) in a tie for sixth at 294, and first-round co-leader Ivan Yabut stumbled with a 78 to drop to 10th at 295.

Seven players finished tied for 25th at302, including Edmar Salvador Jr. (72), Carlos Packing (73), Ramil Bisera (75), Sena Shiraishi (75), Jonas Magcalayo (78), Boni Salahog (80) and Yudai Nakakuki (80). But Bisera bowed out after the second playoff hole.

Also earning Tour cards were Ugo Ottogalli (71-298), Ira Alido (73-298), Nakajima Hikaru, Kashihara Hirotaka (75-298), Makoto Iwasaki (74-298), Miki Ryoma (78-298), Rolando Marabe Jr. (73-299), Yu Minwook (71-299), Jhondie Quibol (74-300), GJ Katigbak (71-301), Brycen Ko (71-301), Toru Nakajima (71-301), Junghyeon Son (80-301) and Kuresh Samanodi (82-301).

The top 30 qualifiers will join the top 40 from last year’s Order of Merit, headed by Angelo Que, Keanu Jahns and Fidel Concepcion, for the kickoff leg of this year’s 10-stage Philippine Golf Tour season – the Lakewood Championship, which begins Tuesday (March 24) in Cabanatuan.