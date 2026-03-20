Mayor Isko hires viral ‘Wiper Boy’ as street sweeper

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has offered the viral “Wiper Boy” a new lease on life by hiring him as a street sweeper in the city government, underscoring that true public service means not only enforcing justice but also extending compassion to those who have stumbled.

The man, identified as ex-convict Eden Boy Cunanan, was presented to the public on Thursday, March 19, following his arrest for scratching the car of a motorist who refused to give him money for wiping the vehicle along Abad Santos Avenue in Tondo.

The Manila Police District’s Traffic Enforcement Unit apprehended him later that day after the incident spread on social media.

“Hindi makatuwiran na mamerwisyo tayo ng kapwa,” Domagoso said, urging Cunanan to apologize to the victim.

He added that the decision to pursue charges would be left to the motorist.

Despite Cunanan’s offense, Domagoso directed Department of Environment and Public Services (DEPS) Director Kenneth Amurao to provide him with employment, noting that meaningful work could prevent him from slipping back into his old ways.

“Inuunawa kita dahil baka lalo ka pang matulak sa kasadlakan kung iiwasan ka ng lipunan dahil sa iyong nakaraan. Ngayon, magtatrabaho ka sa gobyerno,” the mayor said. (Patrick Garcia)