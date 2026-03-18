Perpetual cruises past EAC, sets up semis clash vs Benilde

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The University of Perpetual Help wielded its might en route to the semifinals after a dominant 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 quarters win over Emilio Aguinaldo College in the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament at the Strike Gym Wednesday, March 18.

The Lady Altas, who leaned on Cyrille Almeniana and Jemalyn Menor, quickly outgunned the Lady Generals in the opening set, setting the tone despite several counterattacks from their opposition to set up a semis clash against reigning champion College of Benilde Lady Blazers.

Like Perpetual, Benilde held a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarters, but didn’t need to after carving out a 22-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17 win over the Arellano Lady Chiefs.

Almeniana and Menor, who also posted 12 excellent digs and 12 receptions, carried the cudgel for Perpetual after finishing with 15 and 14 points, respectively, while Charisse Enrico and Shaila Omipon added 10 points apiece.

Orchestrating Perpetual’s ends were setter Fifi Ariola who tallied 26 excellent sets, while libero Jodi Lozano collected 21 digs and 14 receptions.

Mary Joy Perez starred for EAC with 12 pts and 12 receptions in a losing effort.