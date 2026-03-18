100 Manila families get new homes under in-city housing project

A hundred Manila families have been granted new homes under the city’s In-City Vertical Housing Projects, the Manila Public Information Office announced on Wednesday, March 18.

To ensure transparency and fairness, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Vice Mayor Chi Atienza personally oversaw a public draw for qualified beneficiaries.

The program prioritized informal settlers and residents without property ownership.

Domagoso said Manila residents may submit housing applications online by scanning the QR code posted during the live broadcast.

The city awarded a total of 100 housing units: 50 units at San Lazaro Residences, 25 units at Pedro Gil Residences, and 25 units at San Sebastian Residences.

After the announcement, the chosen residents randomly picked the keys to their specific units.

Under the Family Code of Succession, Domagoso explained that if an awardee passes away, the unit will automatically be inherited by the family.

He also assured that the city government will refund all payments made should an awardee later decide to vacate.

The housing rollout is part of City Ordinance No. 8730, which institutionalizes Manila’s housing program to provide permanent shelter for residents. (Odralim Villarez)