NU gets back at UP in another five-set thriller

By MARK REY MONTEJO

When Sam Cantada is hot, she’s like a wonderful piece of art.

Coming through with a hail of wondrous shots, Cantada exploded for a career-high 32 points in leading reigning champion National University to a vengeful 24-26, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 15-8 win over University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, March 18.

In a match where Cebuanas Vange Alinsug and Niña Ytang were expected to take the centerstage, Cantada grabbed the limelight to post her best-scoring night that powered the Lady Bulldogs back to the winning track.

Cantada, who finally ended a game against the State U after being sidelined due to right shin injury in their first encounter, helped NU stay at No. 2 with a 6-2 card, while UP slipped to 3-5 at sixth spot.

The pulsating five-setter saw NU’s Cantada and Panique trade howitzers against UP’s Jelai Gajero and Kianne Olango, but it was the Lady Bulldogs who produced the bigger and stronger spikes in the crunch.

Apart from her first 30-point outing built around 27 spikes, three blocks, and two aces, the Dasmariñas, Cavite native collected 18 excellent receptions, and 13 excellent digs, while Panique backstopped her with 19 points off 15 attacks and four blocks.

Chams Maaya and Alinsug conspired for 15 points, while Abegail Pono tallied 21 excellent sets, seven digs, one reception, and five points – numbers that proved NU’s playmaking is at good hands with seasoned setter Lams Lamina sets for her Swang song this year.

Gajero paced the Fabio Menta-mentored crew with 22 points, 14 digs, and six receptions, while Olango uncorked 20 points, 13 receptions, and nine digs. Ytang, for her part, listed 13 points which all resulted in a losing cause.

It was a tough loss for the Diliman-based squad, which had a promising run in the early part of the competition, but without Casiey Dongallo they lacked the finishing kick.