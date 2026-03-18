VP Sara defense team cites ‘fundamental defect’ in impeachment complaints

The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte insists that the impeachment complaints against her suffer from a “fundamental defect,” even as the House of Representatives moved to elevate the case to trial.

Michael Poa, spokesperson for Duterte’s legal camp, reiterated that the complaints are “built on conclusions, speculation, and narratives that are not anchored on the ultimate facts required under the Constitution and the Rules.”

His remarks came after the House Committee on Justice declared the complaints “sufficient in grounds,” triggering a full trial.

House members argued that Duterte’s camp failed to address allegations in their answers ad cautelam submitted before the panel.

In a radio interview on March 19, Poa explained that their response focused on two points: questioning the alleged “double standards” applied in Duterte’s case compared to that of President Marcos.

The Duterte camp has consistently maintained that the impeachment complaints are politically motivated. (Joseph Pedrajas)