Marcos halts fare hike

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to suspend the planned fare increase, saying this is “not the time” due to ongoing global instability.

“May problema pa rin tayo dahil sa giyera sa Middle East… hindi ito ang panahon para magtaas ng pamasahe,” Marcos said in a video message on March 18.

“Kaya’t inutos ko sa DOTr na suspendihin muna ang fare hike at i-defer muna natin ‘yan. I-postponan muna natin ‘yan dahil nasa gitna ngayon tayo nitong sitwasyon na ito na kailangan ay patuloy ang ating pag-alalay sa ating mga commuter, sa lahat ng ating mga manggagawa, estudyante, lahat ng gumagamit ng ating transport system” he added.

The President assured transport workers not to worry, as the government will ensure that they “will act quickly and increase support” to the transport sector.

He also ordered the DOTr to begin free rides across the Philippines and implement discounted fares at the MRT and LRT.

“Pwede po ninyong gamitin muna ‘yan para pangbawas gastos sa pang-araw-araw,” Marcos said.

The Chief Executive ordered discounts on toll roads “so that the public will pay less for using them.”

“Huwag pong mag-alala ang ating mga transport workers dahil ah mamadaliin po namin, dadagdagan po namin ang suporta sa inyo para naman ay hindi kayo masyadong mahirapan,” he said.

He further said that the government will constantly think of new ways “to ensure that the citizens’ lives remain normal, orderly, and safe.”

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved the petition for fare increase for almost all of the public utility vehicles (PUVs) following the series of oil price hikes. (Betheena Unite)