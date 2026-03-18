Chameleons up for tough test against surging High Speed Hitters 

Finally regaining its winning ways, Nxled seeks to keep its Top 4 hopes alive as it faces PLDT in a crucial Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference clash at the FilOil Playtime Centre on Thursday, March 19.

The Chameleons snapped a four-game skid with a four-set win over the ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles last week, reviving a campaign that had started strong with three straight victories after a major roster revamp.

Now back on track, Nxled aims to sustain its resurgence – but faces a stern test against a PLDT squad determined to carry its winning form into the next phase.

Holding a 4-4 record, Nxled must beat PLDT in its final preliminary assignment and hope that Akari and Creamline, both at 5-3, do not add to their win totals.

Such a scenario could result in a multi-team tie for the last two Top 4 slots, triggering a tiebreak.

For now, however, Nxled remains focused on the task at hand: stopping a red-hot PLDT side.

“We just came off a win, let’s celebrate it. But next we got PLDT and they’re doing a fantastic job. So we have to prepare much better. And, you know, I think it was good that we broke the losing streak,” said Nxled team captain Brooke Van Sickle.

“So now I think, again, steps in the right direction, building confidence as a team. And, yeah, just continue to keep making day by day,” she added.

The High Speed Hitters have won four straight since a shutout loss to Cignal last Feb. 24.

Already assured of a Top 4 berth after its sixth win against Galeries Tower, PLDT showed no signs of slowing down, dispatching Choco Mucho in four sets over the weekend to eliminate the Flying Titans from contention.

Gametime is set at 4 p.m. in the penultimate playdate of the preliminary round before the Play-In stage begins Tuesday, featuring teams ranked No. 5 to No. 10.

The Top 4 squads will then battle in crossover semifinal matches next Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho (3-5) and ZUS Coffee (1-7) tangle at 6:30 p.m., both aiming to improve their standings and build momentum heading into the grueling Play-In phase.

The bottom six teams will be split into two groups, with the group winners advancing to face crossover match losers in the qualifying round.

Still, the spotlight remains on the Nxled-PLDT showdown. Nxled will lean on Van Sickle, who faces a tough matchup against Savi Davison.

Support will come from Myla Pablo, MJ Phillips, Jonah Escamillan, Leyann de Guzman, Chiara Permentilla, Ranya Musa and EJ Cariño as they go up against PLDT’s imposing frontline of Kim Dy, Majoy Baron and Mika Reyes.

Backing them are Alleiah Malaluan, Jovie Prado, Dell Palomata and Jessey de Leon.

With both teams boasting deep, talented rosters, the outcome may hinge on coaching decisions – particularly rotation management and in-game adjustments – as well as composure in crucial, tightly contested moments.

For Nxled, it’s a chance for redemption and an opportunity to avoid an early exit in the Play-In stage. For PLDT, it represents domination – and validation of both form and purpose.