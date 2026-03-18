Bela Padilla rallies support for local films, backs proposed industry bill

Actress Bela Padilla is calling for stronger support for Filipino filmmakers as she threw her backing behind the proposed Local Film Industry Development Act—while reminding audiences that change also starts with how viewers value local content.

Padilla attended a recent congressional hearing on the measure upon the invitation of Javi Benitez, former actor turned Representative of the Third District of Negros Occidental, who has been consulting creatives in crafting policies for the sector.

According to the actress, she came prepared with concrete suggestions, however, due to a filming commitment, she was only able to stay briefly.

It is as such that she later decided to take the conversation online.

In a candid Instagram post, Padilla painted a familiar but frustrating picture: Filipino talent thriving abroad, yet struggling for the same appreciation at home.

She recalled speaking at global platforms like Davos and the Venice Biennale, where foreign audiences were “amazed at our output when our budgets are so low.”

That contrast, she said, hits hard. “Honestly, I always get sad when I hear a Filipino put down a local film… because I see foreigners appreciate our work more than we do.”

For Padilla, this isn’t just about movies—it’s about mindset. “That lack of patriotism or pride… is apparent not only in the film industry but in every sector.”

Still, she sees hope. She pointed to her experience working in Seoul and how South Korea’s entertainment industry fuels national growth—something she believes the Philippines can also achieve.

She also welcomed provisions in the bill, including fair pay for creatives, wider access to cinemas through partners like the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines, and added protections for women backed by Gabriela Women’s Party.

Ultimately, Padilla’s message goes beyond legislation. “One truly doesn’t need to be elected to help,” she said. Supporting local films—by watching, appreciating, and championing them—may be the simplest way audiences can help move the industry forward.

“We have a long way to go. But this bill… will get us closer.”