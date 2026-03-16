San Juan battles Caloocan; Batangas tackles Mindoro

San Juan seeks a repeat over Caloocan, while Batangas aims for another rout of Mindoro in the knockout semifinals of the 2026 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational on Tuesday, March 17, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The San Juan Knights won their first Group B encounter, 68-59, but the Batang Kankaloo have gotten stronger with the addition of former Ateneo stalwarts Dom Escobar and Kymani Ladi.

The 6-foot-8 Ladi and the 6-5 Escobar will join hands with former La Salle standout Kean Baclaan in trying to topple the Knights, who will again be led by Orlan Wamar, AC Soberano, former University of the Philippines stars Harold Alarcon, Terrence Fortea, Reyland Torres and former Perpetual Help starter Patrick Sleat, at 7 p.m.

Batangas drubbed Mindoro, 88-58, in their first Group A tussle, but are unlikely to pull off another runaway victory in the 5 p.m. game as the Tamaraws have become more cohesive and won their last three games in the elimination phase to snare the third and last playoff slot after Abra and Batangas, respectively.

The Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters will draw firepower from recruits Ino Comboy, Jhan Nermal, Rhinwill Yambing, Abdul Sawat and Kraniel Viloria, and mainstays Ced Ablaza and Jeckster Apinan.

Homegrown icons Jayjay Caspe, JC Recto and Jake Agoncillo will team up with veterans Bam Gamalinda, Marion Magat, Joseph Sedurifa and Jonas Tibayan in the Tamaraws’ bid to exact revenge.

The winner between San Juan and Caloocan will tangle with Group B top qualifier Quezon Province, while the victor between Batangas and Mindoro will battle Abra on March 19.