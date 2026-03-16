PNP warns parents: Extremists target kids in online games

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday, March 16, urged parents to closely monitor their children’s activities on online gaming platforms following reports that some virtual communities are being exploited to expose minors to violent extremist ideas.

Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., PNP chief, emphasized that gaming spaces, while designed for entertainment and social interaction, can also be misused by malicious actors targeting young users.

“We have to work together to ensure that our children will not be encouraged to violate the law by committing violence and other illegal activities that some people or groups may ask them to do. We’ve seen it in other countries, and we are working to ensure it doesn’t take root here,” he said.

The warning came after the PNP’s Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) rescued seven minor students who were allegedly being recruited online to carry out acts of violence.

Authorities said the operation was launched after receiving intelligence information from foreign law enforcement partners about suspicious activity inside an online gaming community.

According to the PNP-ACG, the minors had been playing virtual reality games and interacting with foreign players through in-game communication systems.

The recruitment and psychological influence reportedly occurred through chat groups and discussions on gaming platforms.

Investigators said some conversations encouraged violent acts such as assaults and mass shootings. Other messages allegedly suggested that participants should commit suicide after carrying out the attacks.

Police also found discussions in which several mass murderers and mass shooters were being idolized within the group’s discussions.

“We have been monitoring these and mapping out ways to protect the minors from any encouragement to commit violence and other illegal activities. Terminally online ang ating kabataan ngayon kaya ang banta ay laging naririyan at hindi natin minamaliit,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief directed the ACG to intensify monitoring of online gaming communities and chat platforms where extremist recruiters may attempt to contact minors.

He also ordered closer coordination with gaming platform developers to quickly flag and remove suspicious accounts.

The PNP also said it was studying whether existing laws are enough to address threats emerging from online platforms.

Meanwhile, Nartatez said parents remain the first line of defense as he urged them to monitor their children’s digital lives.

“Maging ‘digital guardians’ po tayo. Huwag nating iwan ang mga bata na sila lang ang kausap ng screen. Alamin ninyo kung sino ang kalaro nila,” he said. (Martin Sadongdong)