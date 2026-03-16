Junior Altas get back at Red Robins in NCAA volleyball

Chollo Bustamante sparkled once again and led the defending champion University of Perpetual Help to a vengeful 25-22, 25-23, 15-25, 26-24 win over Malayan School in the NCAA Season 101 Volleyball Fiesta Boys Division at the Arellano Gym on Monday, March 16, in Pasay City.

The Alaminos, Pangasinan native Bustamante tallied a career-high 17 points including a service ace as the Junior Altas avenged their first-round loss to the Red Robins.

He was ably supported by Klarens Taino, who finished with 16 points highlighted by two blocks while Gabriel Macatuno contributed 11 points and excellent receptions.

“Gustong gusto talagang makabawi ng mga bata, kase nga tinalo sila Mapua (Malayan) sa first round ng 5-sets, kaya nagsipag sila. Pampataas ng moral ito papunta sa quarterfinals,sa” coach Sandy Rieta.

As usual, setter Donald Sison was sharp and creative, recording 14 excellent sets as the Junior Altas finished second behind the Red Robins though both tallied similar 11-2 records in Group A.

But it was Malayan who took the top spot due to superior quotient.

Roderick Medino led Malayan with 33 points.

In the other game, Letran defeated Arellano University, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-27, 15-12, to take the top spot in Group B with an 11-2 mark. The Junior Braves wound up second with a 10-3 card.

The quarterfinals will begin on March 23.