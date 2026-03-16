SportsVolleyball

UST stars Poyos, Ybañez emerge as MVP frontrunners

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
UST's Angge Poyos (UAAP Media)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

After more than a month of drama and high-octane action, host University of Santo Tomas stars Angge Poyos and Josh Ybañez emerged as frontrunners for the coveted Most Valuable Player awards in Season 88 volleyball tournaments.

With her sustained brilliance, Poyos is way ahead in the race for the highest individual award for women, garnering 156.22 statistical points for a 9.322 advantage over closest pursuer and fellow ROY winner – Adamson’s Shai Nitura (147.20).

La Salle’s Angel Canino (142.80), Adamson’s Frances Mordi (139.20), and Far Eastern University’s Gerz Petallo (137.50) completed the Top Five.

DLSU’s Shevana Laput is sixth with 131.60, followed by FEU’s Jaz Ellarina (126.66), National University’s Sam Cantada (123.70), University of Santo Tomas’ Reg Jurado (120.00), and AdU setter Fhei Sagaysay (118.00).

The Balilihan, Bohol native took the No. 1 spot on account of her spiking efficiency that saw her post 39.92 percent success rate apart being the highest scorer with 111 points off 95 attacks, 12 blocks, and four aces.

Nitura and Mordi finished 1-2 with 136 and 129 output, respectively.

Meanwhile, all three members of Alas Pilipinas starred in the men’s category with two-time UAAP MVP Ybañez looking to make it three after tallying 158.00 SPs. He outpaced NU main gunners in Buds Buddin (153.75) and Leo Ordiales (152.08).

Ybañez unloaded 121 points on 110 kills, seven aces, and four blocks to power the Golden Spikers to a 5-2 run in the first half of the meet. They tied with the Bulldogs (5-2) and both are trailing behind the unscathed FEU Tamaraws (7-0).

 

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