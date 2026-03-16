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Car driven by elderly woman kills 3, injures 2 in Angono

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Police secure the wreckage of a car driven by a senior citizen that crashed into a motorcycle and a sidewalk in Barangay San Isidro, Angono, Rizal, on Sunday, March 15. Three people were killed and two others critically injured in the accident. (Photo courtesy of Angono Municipal Police)

Three people were killed and two others critically injured after a speeding car driven by a senior citizen crashed into a motorcycle and a sidewalk in Barangay San Isidro, Angono, Rizal, on Sunday, March 15.

According to the Angono Municipal Police Station, the 66-year-old female driver lost control of her vehicle when its brakes failed while descending the sloped exit of her subdivision.

The car first struck a motorcycle carrying four passengers before ramming into the sidewalk.

A 69-year-old street dweller seated on the sidewalk died instantly from fatal head injuries.

Two motorcycle passengers—a 15-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman—were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Two other occupants, a 13-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man identified as the motorcycle’s driver, remain in critical condition.

Authorities said the driver will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, physical injury, and damage to property. (Patrick Garcia)

 

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