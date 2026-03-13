Mylene Dizon’s priorities

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actress Mylene Dizon is set to make heads turn with her moving performance as a doting tutor to a deaf child in the upcoming series “The Silent Noise.”

In the show, she brings warmth and emotional depth to the role, portraying a compassionate mentor who forms a special bond with the child under her care.

Beyond the screen, Mylene is just as devoted in real life — especially when it comes to her family.

The actress is mom to two sons, 19-year-old Tomas and 15-year-old Lucas, whom she raised on her own.

“I play both mommy and daddy,” Mylene shared. “I have to take on both roles. I have to be strict and at the same time fun.”

She admitted that she is a very strict parent, setting clear rules at home for her sons.

“I am a very, very strict mother. They have curfews, and I try to limit their gadget use as much as possible,” she said.

According to the actress, while her sons live under her roof, they are expected to follow her rules — though she still listens to their side.

“I want them to always do their best. As long as they are minors or living with me, I want my rules to be followed. But that doesn’t mean I don’t listen to them. If they want to challenge my rules, I hear them out and I even encourage it,” she explained.

Mylene believes that the discipline and values she instills in her children are the most important things she can leave behind for them.

“Those lessons and discipline are what will stay with them. What they choose to do with them will be up to them.”

Despite her success and busy career, Mylene admitted that getting married is not one of her priorities.

“I am not a person who wants a husband. It’s not a priority for me like it is for others. I don’t want to be dependent on anybody,” she said.

“The Silent Noise” debuts exclusively on Prime Video on March 20, with two new episodes released weekly in more than 240 countries and territories.