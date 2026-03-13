BI nabs 2 Chinese nationals posing as Filipinos

Two Chinese nationals were arrested for posing as Filipinos and for using fraudulent Philippine-issued identification documents in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, the Bureau of Immigration announced on Friday, March 13.

The BI Mindanao Intelligence Task Group (MITG) identified the suspects as Baogui Xu, 53, alias “Stanny Co,” and Lizun Cai, 50, alias “Mia Chua Co”.

BI operatives carried out the operation alongside the Philippine Army and the Iligan City Police on March 4.

During the operation, Cai admitted to faking her identity after officers discovered her Chinese passport and alien registration card. She confessed to obtaining Philippine documents under a false name.

Authorities seized Xu’s fake Filipino IDs bearing his photo, including a driver’s license, BIR tax card, and Philippine Postal ID. He later surrendered his Chinese passport and alien registration card.

BI tagged the two suspects as undesirable foreign nationals for violating Sections 37(a)(9) and 45(e) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940. Officers turned over the suspects to the Iligan City Police Office for documentation and inquest proceedings.

The BI warned that foreigners faking Filipino identities or illegally obtaining Philippine IDs face immediate arrest, deportation, and a permanent ban from the country. (Oldralim Villarez)