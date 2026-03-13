Funny but worrisome

A “Laro Laro Pick” moment on “It’s Showtime” has gone viral on social media not just because it was funny, but because it highlighted a deeper issue about education and how young people may be falling behind in basic civic knowledge.

During the segment, show host Vice Ganda was left utterly frustrated when a young contestant could not identify Malacañang Palace even after being shown a photo.

“Hindi mo nakikita yang larawan na yan?” Vice Ganda asked her, before offering a clue: “Diyan namamalagi ang Pangulo.”

Instead of recognizing the landmark, the contestant guessed, “Saan namamalagi ang Pangulo? Munisipyo?”

Amid laughter, Vice Ganda explained further: “Saan ginaganap yong mga ano, mga papiging ng Pangulo, mga ganap niya, yong presscon niya, saan sila nagmi-meeting?”

Co-host Jhong Hilario even tried to help by prompting “Mala… Mala…”, but the contestant responded with “Malabon.”

Visibly disappointed, Vice Ganda reminded her of its importance: “Naku, natatawa ka pa ha, noong Martial Law, noong EDSA People Power nilusob yan ng mga Pilipino, di ba? At saka nasa pera yan. Yan ay?”

Finally, the contestant answered, “Malacañang.”

Vice replied jokingly, “Hayun, Malacañang, Rein. Okay? Malacañang yan ha? Huwag puro blush on saka highlighter sa TikTok ha?”

While the clip was widely shared for its humor, many viewers saw it as a reflection of a deeper educational concern.

Netizens commented:

“Sad reality huhu!”

“Umabsent siguro to sa class…”

Others pointed out that recognizing important national landmarks should be basic knowledge for any student.

Moments like this reveal more than just a contestant’s mistake. They raise questions about how effectively schools are teaching history, civics, and national identity.

The viral exchange, though comedic, underscores a worrying possibility: In an age dominated by social media and digital distractions, young people may be consuming more online trends than foundational knowledge about their country.