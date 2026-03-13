Candon City to host return of Volleyball All-Star event

The stars of Philippine professional volleyball will shine together once more as the Volleyball All-Star Showcase makes its long-awaited return on Friday, May 1 at the Candon City Arena.

The special event will feature two All-Star Games highlighting the best players from the Premier Volleyball League and the Spikers’ Turf, bringing together the brightest talents in both the women’s and men’s ranks for a night of celebration and competition.

The official logo for the showcase was revealed on Friday, symbolizing the return of the league-wide spectacle — the first since 2019 and the first ever in the professional era of the PVL.

Designed by Mark Ron Castaneda and Juan Lorenzo Navarro, the logo blends elements from both leagues.

Its design incorporates visual cues from the PVL and Spikers’ Turf identities, representing the unity of the two competitions under one stage.

At the base of the logo is a tribute to the host city, highlighting Candon City as the inaugural venue for the revived showcase, along with the year of the event.

A prominent feature of the design is the eight yellow stars, symbolizing the “team” on the court — one star for each of the six players, one for the libero, and one representing the head coach guiding the squad.

The color palette also draws directly from the branding of both the PVL and Spikers’ Turf, combining the signature colors that have defined the two leagues and giving life to the unified All-Star celebration.

With the return of the All-Star spectacle after nearly a decade, the Volleyball All-Star Showcase is set to bring fans a festive display of skill, camaraderie, and star power as the country’s top volleyball stars converge in Candon City, Ilocos Sur.