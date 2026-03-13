La Salle stays hungry after 6-0 UAAP start

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The intentions are clear and simple for the De La Salle Lady Spikers.

Staying true to its mission of reclaiming the UAAP women’s volleyball crown this Season 88, the Taft-based squad stormed to a 6-0 record with only a match left in its first-round assignment.

With confidence running high, Angel Canino and Shevana Laput are working hard to finally bag the title they last won in 2023.

“Talaga no’ng fifth set, pinusuan talaga namin, hindi lang kaming mga seniors sa loob, kundi pati ‘yong mga bata… may galaw din kami na kaya namin at kaya naming ilabas,” said Canino after La Salle’s 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 13-25, 15–5 win over Adamson.

“And gusto lang namin patunayan na ayaw naming umuwi na talo kami, ‘yon ‘yong nire-remind ni Shevana sa loob ng court, pumunta kami rito with a purpose, which is ‘yong panalo,” she added. “Kailangan lang namin paghirapan at i-prove ‘yon.”

Canino outshone her Alas Pilipinas teammate Shai Nitura of the Lady Falcons after posting 19 points on 18 attacks and one block, 12 excellent digs, and 11 excellent receptions.

Laput, for her part, uncorked a career-high scoring of 26 points off 19 kills, six blocks, and one ace with four digs, creating a deadly 1-2 combination that denied Nitura-Frances Mordi pair for Adamson.

“We don’t come all this way from Taft, we didn’t win two sets, just to lose this fifth set, no one comes here to lose, we have to earn this, we have to remember we can’t be complacent just because we’re on the top of the leaderboard,” she added. “We have to show up everyday.”

To complete the first-round sweep, La Salle takes on National University (5-1) in a gigantic match set Sunday, March 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.