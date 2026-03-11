Tour of Luzon partners anew with Cardinal Santos Medical Center

The Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) returns as the official medical partner of the MPTC Tour of Luzon which returns with a bigger and richer 2026 edition from April 29 to May 13.

As official medical partner, the CSMC will deploy comprehensive medical support during the 14-stage race, including two fully equipped ambulances, two teams of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers per ambulance and dedicated trauma doctor.

Tour of Luzon CEO and Chief Organizer Arrey Perez and CSMC President and CEO Raul Pagdanganan renewed the partnership during a formal signing ceremony at the CSMC in Greenhills, San Juan City.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Cardinal Santos Medical Center for their unwavering support,” Perez said. “This partnership goes beyond the race column—it’s about showcasing the Philippines’ ability to host a premier sports event with care and excellence.”

“Through our partnership with the MPTC Tour of Luzon, we are proud to contribute our expertise in emergency and trauma care to safeguard the athletes who inspire communities across the country,” Pagdanganan said.

CSMC will also actively involve its hospital partners along the Tour of Luzon route.

“Cycling at this level tests the limits of the human body,” Say said. “Risks come with high-speed competition and medical preparedness becomes a crucial part of the race that is why Cardinal Santos Medical Center, together with our partner hospitals across Luzon, will have medical teams ready along the route.”

The Tour of Luzon—again with the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. as title sponsor—returns this summer this time bigger that last year’s eight-stage revival and with a wider scope from CaSeBo in Calatatagan, Tagaytay City, New Clark City and Clark, Palayan City, Bayombong, Santiago City, Tuguegarao, Pagudpud, Paoay, Laoag City, San Juan and Agoo in La Union, Mangatarem and Lingayen in Pangasinan and Baguio City.

Again finishing atop Baguio City at Scout Hill in Camp John Hay, the 2026 Tour of Luzon-A Heritage in Motion—covers the Southern Tagalog, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, Ilocos and Cordillera Autonomous Regions.

At least 20 teams—including five foreign squads—of seven riders each are seeing action in the race that covers 1,800 kilometers marked by several King of the Mountain Climbs and challenging sprints.