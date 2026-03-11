QC D1 league players making impact in MPBL

Players from the first district team are beginning to create an impact for the Quezon City Black Bulls in Season 8 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL)

Black Bulls already won four of their six games with a band of players hailing from District 1 providing solid contributions much to the delight of one of the team’s owners and sport aficionados Quezon City first district Congressman Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde.

“We do not expect anything but to compete, and the players showed their competitive nature in this professional level of basketball league. So, amazed and thrilled. We are hoping to find more talents here in our district and city,” Atayde said.

Atayde’s D1 basketball league has produced talented players such as Pat Buena, Ryan Arceo, Gab Salazar, Kenz Diokno, Joeben Loria, Jaydee Del Rosario, and MJ Joson who are all making an impact for the Black Bulls’ last three consecutive games.

The QC Black Bulls are coming off a close 80-79 win against Bataan Risers through Joson’s double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds plus seven assists and two steals before pulling off a 70-69 win over Batangas Tanduay Rum Masters behind Buena’s 19 points.

“We came from inter-barangays in Quezon City’s first district, making marks in the MPBL and we are very thankful for the opportunity given by our Cong. Arjo (Atayde),” Buena said. “We must do whatever it takes to sustain our winning.”

They also won over Sarangani, 78-74, and Bacolod, 77-66, but suffered defeats to Abra Solid North, 73-88, and Biñan Tatak Gel, 65-74.

Atayde, also a supporter of other sports like volleyball and combat sports, believes that it’s about time for the youth of Quezon City to engage in sports not just basketball but also to other disciplines to promote camaraderie, discipline, teamwork, and wellness.

“There are many young athletes in Quezon City, not only in basketball, who compete across the country and strive hard. We must help them achieve their dreams of becoming the best in their respective fields,” Atayde added.