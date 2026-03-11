Lady Spikers shoot down Lady Falcons in thriller, remain unblemished

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Shevana Laput and Angel Canino formed a deadly one-two punch as De La Salle denied Adamson’s gallant stand, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 13-25, 15–5, to stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Wednesday, March 11.

Laput and Canino, reinforced by Shane Reterte who emerged as the X factor in the decider, excelled in the clutch by orchestrating a decisive 14-4 run in the fifth frame to propel the Lady Spikers to their sixth straight win in as many games.

It was also La Salle’s first five-set match in the season.

“Nung natalo kami sa fourth set, sinabihan lang namin ‘yong mga bata na character ito [and] dito na mailalabas kung ano ‘yung pinaghirapan niyo,” said La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo. “Nakita naman namin na gusto nilang lumaban, na gusto nilang manalo. Talagang ginusto nila.”

Laput put up an impressive performance after erupting for 26 points built on 19 attacks, six blocks and one ace, while Canino chipped in 19 points off 18 attacks and one block on top of 12 digs and 11 receptions.

“We came to the game, our bodies were there, but our minds weren’t present,” said Laput. “It took us until the fifth set to really gising, to wake up and realize that we came here for a purpose. We didn’t win two sets just to lose the fifth set. We didn’t come all the way to lose.”

Reterta, who scored six in the final set, contributed 10 points, 11 digs and 12 receptions, while Ami Provido and Lilay Del Castillo helped with nine and eight points, respectively. Eshana Nunag, on the other hand, collected 23 excellent sets.

Adamson fell to a 3-3 card at fourth despite Frances Mordi and Shai Nitura delivering 22 and 21 points.

La Salle goes for a first-round sweep when it challenges reigning back-to-back champion National University this Sunday, March 15, at the same venue, where Adamson also aims to return in the win column against University of the Philippines.