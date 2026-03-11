Dyip off to the races in Comm’s Cup, down Giant Risers

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Terrafirma was off to the races and took down Titan Ultra, , to open the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday, March 11.

The Dyip stepped on the gas pedal in the middle quarters to pull away for good and pick up their first win since October 12 last year or when they ended an 11-game skid with a 97-91 win over NLEX.

Riding the crest of his impressive performance during the PBA All-Stars over the weekend, Jerrick Ahanmisi led the charge in the breakaway with 26 points — 17 of which he fired during a searing third quarter – to go with seven rebounds and five steals.

Seven-foot import Ali Mubashar towered with 27 points and 11 rebounds while offseason acquisition Joseph Eriobu also had a stellar debut for his new team with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Paolo Hernandez chipped in 15 while top rookie pick Geo Chiu struggled on his shooting with only six points to show, though he more than made up for it on the glass with 14 rebounds — six of which on the offensive end.

The strong start to the mid-season conference marked a historic win for the Dyip whose 30-point win was the largest in their franchise history . It was also only the third time in their PBA stint that Terrafirma won by at least 20 points.

Still navigating through a life without Calvin Abueva, Titan Ultra struggled heavily on the offensive end.

Import Michael Gilmore did everything he could with 33 points and 13 rebounds while Joshua Munzon also fired 32 points but to no avail.

No other Giant Risers scored in double-figures in the contest.