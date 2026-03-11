Stockton takes charge as Converge spoils Macau’s PBA debut

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Alec Stockton took charge in the final frame as Converge gave Macau a rude welcome, 102-94, in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday, March 11.

The do-it-all guard made his presence felt on both ends of the floor, shadowing Damien Chongqui on the defensive end to fuel the backbreaking 14-4 rally in the final five minutes of the game.

Stockton fired 18 points and six steals to not only give the FiberXers an impressive start to the mid-season conference but also a winning welcome to new teammates Jonnel Policarpio, Mikey Williams and Calvin Abueva.

Abueva sat out the contest while Policarpio started for the team and finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

Williams, who played his first PBA games since 2023, only played in the fourth quarter but provided quality minutes with two rebounds, three assists and a plus-minus 11 on the floor.

Providing a boost to Converge was Archie Concepcion who fired 12 of his 16 points in the second half while import Kylor Kelley chipped in with a double-double of 12 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks.

The FiberXers trailed by as many as 11 in the second half but they got their bearings going and came within two, 88-90 with five minutes left. Converge went for the telling run from there as they put the clamps down on Macau which was limited to just four points the rest of the way.

Shooting the lights out with 20 points through the first three quarters, Jennie Leung was limited to just two in the final frame. Phoenix Schackelford added 20 for the Black Knights while Chongqui chipped in 19.