Diaz’s manager says “free fuel for life” incentive did not materialize

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Amid the spike in fuel prices linked to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, many netizens recalled the widely publicized pledge from Phoenix Petroleum following Hidilyn Diaz’s historic golden victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — a lifetime supply of free fuel.

But the resurfaced posts sparked fresh discussion after Diaz’s longtime manager, Noel Ferrer, revealed that the supposed lifetime fuel incentive never actually materialized, even describing it as a “drawing” or merely a proposal that did not push through.

“Drawing naman po ang lifetime,” Ferrer posted on his social media account.

In his column posted on Pep.ph, Ferrer further added: “ Naku! Sanaol talaga. Medyo naiiling na lang ako. Si Haidie ay tumatahimik na lang at idinadaan na lang sa punchline.”

“Hanggang doon na lang muna at baka may mam-bash pa sa amin sa pag-take up nito ngayong napaka-crucial na panahon. Pero waley ang lifetime supple na fuel na nai-commit… Idinadaan na lang sa comedy ang lahat, pero OK na OK talaga kung seseryosohin ang pagbibitaw at pagtupad sa salita,” he added.

As of press time, Phoenix Petroleum has yet to address the issue.

It can be recalled that the petroleum company previously published a statement on its website saying it would award Diaz “free fuel for life”, along with a P5 million cash incentive, in recognition of winning the country’s first Olympic gold medal.