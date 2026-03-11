Gensan, Biñan, Mindoro maintain playoff bid going

Gensan, Biñan and Mindoro beat separate opponents on Tuesday to tighten the race for the last playoff slot in Group A of the 2026 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

The Gensan Warriors, with Fil-Canadian Anton Eusebio at the helm, thwarted the Quezon City Black Bulls, 70-66, for their fifth straight win after two initial losses, while Biñan Tatak Gel foiled Bataan, 75-68, and climbed to 4-3 in the nightcap.

The Mindoro Tamaraws routed Bacolod Masskara, 90-70, in the opener to finish the nine-team, round-robin elimination phase with a 5-3 slate.

Pacesetter Abra Solid North (6-0) and Batangas (6-1) are assured of the first two playoff berths, regardless of the outcome of their 5 p.m. encounter on Wednesday at the Pasay Astrodome.

The 6-foot-5 Eusebio, former star of the College of St. Benilde Blazers, posted 15 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 assists for the Warriors, who’ll be battling the Abra Weavers on Saturday.

Adi Santos supported Eusebio with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists, followed by Hesed Gabo with 11 points 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

Quezon City headed to the exits with a 4-4 record despite Ryan Costelo’s 15 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds, Pat Buena’s 14 points and 3 rebounds, Joeben Loria’s 11 points and 4 rebounds, Christian Jake Agoncillo’s 11 points and 3 rebounds, and Aeron Bagunu’s 7 points and 14 rebounds.

Biñan drew power from Carlo Lastimosa’s 18 points and 3 assists, Jaymar Gimpayan’s 14 points and 9 rebounds, and Kenny Roger Rocacurva’s 11 points to hand Bataan, which got 11 points and 4 assists from Hubert Cani, and 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists from Chris Javier, a 1-6 slate.

Mindoro rode on homegrown JC Recto’s career-high 31 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists to hand Bacolod a 1-5 card.

Other Tamaraws who delivered were Jayvee Dela Cruz with 14 points and 2 rebounds, Jonas Tibayan with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, and homegrown Jayjay Caspe with 7 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Bacolod drew 15 points each from Reil Cervantes and Nino Ibanez, and 10 points plus 9 rebounds from Arvie Bringas.

Other games on Wednesday pit Zamboanga against the D-League Selection at 3 p.m., and San Juan against Pasay at 7 p.m.