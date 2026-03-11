Victoria Sports Pro Cycling eyes more glory after unveiling powerhouse squad for 2026

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Fresh from dominating the recent 2026 PhilCycling National Championships, Victoria Sports Pro Cycling (VSPC) will go for more glory as it officially presented its roster of seasoned and promising riders.

This marks the fourth season that the UCI Continental member VSPC will try to conquer the world’s harshest terrains and perilous mountains in the hope of bringing honor to the country apart from inspiring the young ones to take up the sport seriously.

At the official VSPC 2026 Team Presentation held recently at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Quezon City, the team introduced its new lineup of homegrown and international riders – most of them stamped their class in the recent PhilCycling event.

This roster, along with the team’s visionary leaders, is committed to driving VSPC’s success as they prepare for their next races across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

Pako Ochoa, VSPC’s founder, reflected on the team’s journey and evolution in his speech, emphasizing their international presence as both a privilege and a duty to showcase Filipino excellence to the world.

Jude Francisco shone brightest for VSPC after the topping the Under 23 Criterium apart from finishing 2nd in the Under 23 Individual Time Trial. Edson Corbadora also did well, securing 2nd Place in the Elite Criterium while Mark Baruelo claimed the championship at the Under 23 Road Race category and finished 3rd Place in the Under 23 Criterium.

Nichol Pareja also claimed 3rd place in the Elite Individual Time Trial, and Ismael Grospe Jr. bagged the Silver Medal in the Elite Road Race.

“In our four years, we’ve covered roughly 40,000km across over 250 race days in more than 20 countries. From multiple national titles to major wins in Oman, Japan, Indonesia, and China, VSPC has competed with top teams – including UAE Team Emirates, Movistar, EF (Education First–EasyPost), and others,” Ochoa said. “What defines this team is the shared drive to represent the Filipino spirit at the highest level of the sport.”

The VSPC 2026 Team Presentation also recognized the unwavering support of the riders’ families and friends whose steadfast belief in the VSPC vision has been instrumental in fueling the team’s momentum and collective pursuit of excellence.

VSPC also expressed their gratitude to the team’s generous partners and sponsors, including San Miguel Corporation, SM, 2GO, Stronghold Insurance Company Inc., RC Cola, International Container Terminal Services Inc., as well as the team’s technical sponsors Specialized, Wahoo, TriPEAK, Pirelli, Cronobike Altea, Pacto, among others.

As the 2026 racing season kicks into high gear, VSPC is set to pedal to greater heights and plant the Philippine flag on the global professional cycling stage. For the latest updates and race schedules, follow VSPC on social media at @vsprocycling.