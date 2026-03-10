Gov’t warns hoarders, profiteers

Hoarders and profiteers exploiting the anticipated oil supply disruption caused by the conflict in the Middle East will face legal consequences, Malacañang warned.

The government will actively pursue and file charges against individuals found engaging in such practices, Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro emphasized.

“Alam naman po natin na may batas sa mga aksyon ng hoarding at profiteering, na inaabuso ang ganitong klaseng sitwasyon na hindi naman kinakailangan na sila ay magtago o lumaki po ang kanilang kita o tubo dahil hindi pa ito napapanahon ,” Castro said in a media briefing on Monday, March 9 (New York time).

“So, kapag kayo ay nahuli na lumalabag sa batas, nahuli na nag-hoard or umaksyon o gumawa ng profiteering, hindi kayo tatantanan ng ating pamahalaan dahil kayo po mismo ay madedemanda at kakasuhan,” Castro said.

Castro also reiterated an earlier warning against businesses that may engage in profiteering amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, after receiving information that the Department of Energy has issued show-cause orders against 54 gasoline stations for allegedly raising prices prematurely.

The Palace official echoed President Marcos’ appeal for everyone to unite and help each other amid the crisis.

She said the President stressed that Filipinos should stand together, help one another, and cooperate.

The Palace official has assured the public that the Philippines maintains adequate supplies of fuel and essential goods despite rising oil prices.

On Tuesday morning, oil companies began implementing a three-day staggered price increase in fuel products.

Castro also said the government is working to help mitigate the effects of the conflict in the Middle East. However, she added, consumers do not need to engage in panic buying. (Betheena Unite)