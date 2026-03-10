Chartered flights to repatriate Pinoys from Middle East — Palace

Filipinos from several Middle East countries are set to return home via chartered flights in the coming days, Malacañang announced.

Arrangements are underway to transport nationals from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with the earliest flight scheduled to depart on March 14, according to Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro.

“Earliest possible departure is March 14, 2026. The operation will be funded through the Emergency Repatriation Fund managed by OWWA. From UAE currently finalizing the flight arrangement. So ‘yan po. Chartered,” Castro said in a press briefing in New York on Monday, March 9 (New York time).

In the United Arab Emirates, the government booked commercial flights for OFWs and their dependents coming from Dubai via Emirates Airlines.

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the DMW is arranging flights for Filipino repatriates with the earliest departure on March 14, 2026.

According to Castro, as of Monday, 16 OFWs from Tel Aviv traveled by land to the southern Israel town of Eilat, which borders Egypt via the Taba border crossing.

“These 16 OFWs cross the Egyptian border and will take the Cairo to Muscat to Manila flight with ETA Manila on March 11, 9:30 p.m., Philippine time,” she said.

“We have 20 OFWs (from Dubai) with nine OFW dependents who travel from Dubai to Oman via the Khatmat-Malaha border crossing in northern Oman. Upon crossing the Omani border, they go to Muscat and take the Muscat to Manila flight with ETA Manila on March 10, 9:30 p.m. Philippine time,” she added.

More than 400 Filipinos have returned to the Philippines since the conflict in the Middle East began.

Castro said the government is prioritizing the safety of Filipinos overseas amid ongoing tensions in the region. (Betheena Unite)