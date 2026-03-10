Man arrested for sexual abuse of grandchildren

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his two minor grandchildren repeatedly from 2021 to 2024 in Marikina City.

The Eastern Police District (EPD) identified the suspect as “Jun,” listed as the region’s No. 4 most wanted person for 14 counts of qualified rape of a minor.

He was arrested during a manhunt operation conducted by the Barangka Police Sub-Station under the Marikina City Police Station in Bani, Pangasinan, on March 7.

The arrest was made by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Edwin A. Valdez, presiding judge of Family Court Branch 7, Marikina City, dated October 9, 2025, with no bail recommended.

Based on the investigation, the suspect was the grandfather of the victims, who are minors and siblings. They were allegedly abused repeatedly from July 2021 to June 2024.

The incidents came to light only after the younger victim confided in her teacher and parents, prompting them to file a complaint against the suspect.

He is now under the custody of the Marikina City Police Station Custodial Facility. (Richielyn Canlas)