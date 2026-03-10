HeadlinesNews

DOJ grants Sen Jinggoy extension to answer plunder charge

Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has given Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada until Thursday, March 12, to file his counter-affidavit in the plunder case involving alleged kickbacks from flood control projects.

DOJ Spokesperson Raphael Niccolo L. Martinez explained that Estrada was originally scheduled to submit his counter-affidavit on Monday, March 9. However, Estrada requested additional time, which the panel of prosecutors approved.

After March 12, he also said that the plunder charge will be submitted for resolution – whether to dismiss the charge or to file the case in court.

Estrada has seven co-respondents in the plunder charge filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)..

Only former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary Manuel Bonoan, former DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, DPWH Regional Director Gerard Opulencia, and former DPWH Bulacan First District engineer Henry Alcantara have been identified by the DOJ.

Last Feb. 10, Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 52 issued a precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) against Estrada, Bonoan, Bernardo, Opulencia and Alcantara.

The order directs the Bureau of Immigration and law enforcement agencies to monitor Estrada and his co-respondents if there are attempts to leave the Philippines. (Jeffrey Damicog)

