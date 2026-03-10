2 LTO fixers fall in Laguna sting

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) reported on Monday, March 9, the arrest of two alleged fixers during an entrapment operation led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Calamba, Laguna.

LTO Calabarzon Regional Director Elmer J. Decena sought CIDG’s assistance following a surge of complaints about fixers operating near LTO offices.

During the operation, the suspects offered to facilitate vehicle registration in exchange for a fee. After receiving marked money, the operatives immediately apprehended them.

Decena stressed that such illegal activities deceive the public and violate the law, reiterating the agency’s zero-tolerance stance against fixers.

He vowed to strengthen collaboration with CIDG and other agencies to ensure fast, transparent, and honest public service.

“Walang puwang ang mga fixer sa kahit ano mang sangay ng pamahalaan,” Decena declared.

The LTO reminds the public to transact only with authorized personnel to avoid fraud and complications. (Odralim Villarez)