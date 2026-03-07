PDEA seizes ₱640-M marijuana shipment

Authorities thwarted another smuggling attempt through the country’s port system after confiscating around ₱640 million worth of marijuana during an interdiction operation at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) in Tondo, Manila.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the 800 kilograms of marijuana were intercepted based on intelligence reports regarding the shipment.

The operation was carried out early Saturday morning at MICP’s Designated Examination Area (DEA), Container Facility Station 3 (CFS3), leading to the arrest of a 44-year-old man from Legazpi City.

PDEA said the suspect was apprehended after authorities discovered the illegal drugs concealed inside shipment packages consigned to a declared consignee.

The marijuana was packed inside 80 black plastic storage boxes, each containing multiple vacuum-sealed transparent plastic bags.

The seized contraband, valued at ₱640 million under standard drug pricing, was accompanied by the confiscation of a mobile phone and identification card belonging to the suspect.

He now faces charges under Section 4, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The drug evidence will undergo forensic examination at the PDEA Laboratory Service. (Aaron Recuenco)