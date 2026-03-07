Sara Duterte: Impeachment long planned

Vice President Sara Duterte alleged that the impeachment complaint against her had long been orchestrated by members of the House of Representatives, with collusion between pro-administration lawmakers and the Makabayan bloc.

She further claimed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had prior knowledge of the supposed plans, which she said were intended to benefit former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

In the lengthy first episode of the “Ibalik ang Tapang at Malasakit” sit-down program, Duterte spoke about issues she had rarely addressed in public, including the House members’ move to oust her.

She asserted that the hearing, presented as being in aid of legislation, was in fact conducted to build evidence against her.

According to Duterte, the impeachment push was driven by Romualdez’s ambition to succeed Marcos as president.

“Ang gusto talaga nila, Martin Romualdez, for president para susunod siya kay BBM. Eh, nasa Gabinete pa ako noon di nila ako maatake ng deretsahan,” the Vice President said.

Duterte cited the administration’s plans to give way for a possible Romualdez presidency: one was amending the political provision of the Constitution, and the other was impeaching her.

“Meron akong confirmation na alam ni BBM ‘yung Charter Change​,” the Vice President claimed.

In November 2023, before Marcos flew to the US for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Duterte said she confronted Marcos about rumors that the House was already moving to impeach her.

“Kinompronta ko diretso si BBM. Sabi ko bakit merong pagpaplano ng impeachment sa House of Representatives sakin,” she said.

“Alam mo si BBM, nag-English ‘yan, eh. Sabi, ‘Oh, that’s not true. That’s not true, there’s nothing like that.’ Ganyan ‘yan siya,” she added.

According to Duterte, Marcos denied such, but supposedly admitted there was something else that House members were brewing: change the Constitution.

“Sa sobrang daldal niya na lumabas sa bibig nya na ang prayoridad daw is Charter change​,” she said.

Senator Imee Marcos, who was also there in the meeting, reacted vehemently, saying why it was the administration’s priority amid all the problems the country was facing.

“Sabi niya​, ‘This will be for the country because this is all about economic provisions,’” Duterte said.

Duterte questioned such​ a plan as changing and opening the Constitution would give way for its political amendments. In reality, there were plans to extend the term of House members, she said.

“Doon kasi unang diniscuss ‘yung na tatanggalin ‘yung Office of the Vice President at papahabain ‘yung terms ng members of House of Representatives,” she said.

And just before the President got on the plane, she was told: “I’ll take care of you.”

“Why do you need​ to take care of me? You know something, di ba?” she said. (Joseph Pedrajas)