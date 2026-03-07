Anne Curtis to Bong Suntay: I do not accept your non-apology

Actress and television host Anne Curtis on Saturday broke her silence regarding the controversial remarks made by Quezon City 4th District Rep. Jesus “Bong” Suntay during a House hearing earlier this week, describing them as “vulgar” and deeply disrespectful.

In a statement posted on social media, Curtis said she initially chose to remain silent while ensuring the safety of her family who had been stranded in the Middle East.

“Now I’m ready to say what needs to be said — not for revenge or drama, but because remaining silent would be wrong… for me, and for every woman watching,” she wrote.

Curtis said she was shocked and hurt after learning that her name had been used in what she called a “vulgar, sexualized analogy” during a congressional hearing.

“My name was disgustingly used without my consent, in the wrong context, and more importantly, without an ounce of respect,” she said.

The controversy arose from a House Committee on Justice hearing on March 3, where Suntay referenced Curtis while discussing impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte. The lawmaker used a hypothetical scenario involving the actress to argue that “imagination” cannot be criminalized.

The remark quickly drew criticism online, particularly as it came at the start of Women’s Month.

Curtis said the incident reflects a broader issue of how women are treated.

“What happened to me isn’t rare. It happens to women every day… in offices, in group chats, in rooms where men think no one is listening,” she said.

Addressing Suntay, she wrote: “Mr. Suntay, I won’t spend much time on you. Not because what you did was small, but because this was never really about you. Since you used me as an example, let me use you as one too. You’ve become the poster boy of something much bigger: a culture that still thinks it’s acceptable to talk about women this way. Worse, one that tolerates it from our leaders.”

She also rejected Suntay’s apology, calling it a “non-apology,” and said she is considering legal action.

“I will be seeking legal advice and will consider all my options moving forward,” she said.

Beating her to it on March 6, were several women’s groups who filed a complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman against Suntay for allegedly violating Republic Act No. 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act, RA No. 9710 or the Magna Carta of Women, RA No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability for lawyers.