Police arrest suspect in deadly Parañaque basketball court shooting

Police arrested Friday night, March 6, the alleged gunman in a fatal shooting at a condominium basketball court in Parañaque City that left two men dead and four others critically wounded. The arrest followed a 48-hour manhunt.

The suspect, identified as William, 59, a resident of Barangay Marcelo Green, was apprehended at around 8:30 p.m. inside a condominium unit in Barangay Moonwalk.

Authorities recovered two 9mm pistols, several magazines, and ammunition from his possession.

Southern Police District (SPD) director Brig. Gen. Randy Arceo said that on Wednesday night, March 4, William fatally shot Edwin, 57, and Arjay, 29, while wounding four others who were playing basketball.

Parañaque Police chief Col. Nicolas Pinon reported that the suspect left his unit, entered the court through the main gate, and opened fire.

CCTV footage showed the victims scattering; two later died from their injuries. The suspect fled on foot toward a nearby mall.

The four wounded victims were rushed to a hospital and remain in unstable condition.

Investigators revealed that the suspect had quarreled with one of the fatalities and some of the injured men three months earlier.

They also discovered he had a prior homicide case in Taguig City in 2012, with a warrant of arrest issued against him in June 2023.

“Within just over 48 hours from the commission of the crime, our personnel were able to identify, locate, and arrest the suspect through determined investigation and coordination among police units. The Southern Police District will continue to act swiftly to ensure accountability and protect our communities,” Arceo said. (Jean Fernando)