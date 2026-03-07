Remulla pushes end to violent initiations

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla has called for reforms to address what he described as a “culture of violence” in fraternity recruitment.

On Saturday, March 7, Remulla issued the appeal to Tau Gamma Phi amid ongoing investigations into the death of a 19-year-old neophyte during an initiation rite in Cavite.

“We strongly urge the Tau Gamma Phi to reform their culture of violence during initiations,” said Remulla as he also called on the group to fully cooperate by taking a role in locating and in encouraging their members involved in the hazing to surrender.

“We expect the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity to cooperate with us fully in finding and apprehending their members. It is a one million-strong organization. One way or another, they should be able to find their own and turn them over to us,” he added.

The victim was taken to the General Trias Medical Hospital on March 1 by three individuals who initially claimed he was a hit-and-run victim.

Authorities later discovered that the victim had sustained blunt force trauma to his lower extremities and was declared dead on arrival.

At least 17 individuals, aged 18 to 19, were identified as suspects in the case for violating Republic Act No. 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Law, which penalizes those involved in the conduct of hazing.

Remulla urged the suspects to surrender voluntarily rather than wait for police operations to catch up with them, noting that lookout bulletins have already been issued and warrants of arrest are expected soon.

The DILG chief met with representatives of Tau Gamma Phi following the incident as he noted that it was the second hazing-related death recorded in Cavite in the past four years.

The fraternity assured authorities of their cooperation, citing their manifesto renouncing violence. (Aaron Recuenco)