Tamaraws stay unblemished; Bulldogs secure solo second

Games Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

9 a.m. – UE vs La Salle (men’s)

11 a.m. – Adamson vs UST (men’s)

1 p.m. – UE vs La Salle (women’s)

3 p.m. – Adamson vs UST (women’s)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Far Eastern University shrugged off a shaky start and turned back Ateneo, 23-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-19, for its fifth consecutive win in the UAAP Season 88 men’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, March 4.

Fighting like hungry bears on a hot early afternoon, the Tamaraws overcame their sluggishness with a thrilling second-set win, wavered in the third before turning red-hot again in the fourth to keep their perfect record intact – thanks to Mikko Espartero’s timely hits.

Espartero did not only dazzle offensively but he was like a glue that kept the Tamaraws from disintegrating in the face of Ateneo’s wave after wave of attacks.

In the end, Espartero finished 21 points off 19 attacks and two blocks along with three excellent digs and 20 excellent receptions as FEU hiked its record to 5-0.

Ateneo, on the other hand, dropped to 2-3 at fourth.

Aside from the power-hitting Espartero, Lirick Mendoza and Dryx Saavedra also delivered the goods for the Tamaraws with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Charles Absin and Amet Bituin combined for 20 points.

As expected, Ariel Cacao displayed his playmaking with 30 excellent sets to go with three points for FEU, which goes for its 6th win on Sunday, March 8 at the Big Dome, against University of the Philippines.

Emmanuel Okeke paced Ateneo with 18 points and 19 excellent receptions, while Jian Salarzon and Rodje Alejos posted 12 points apiece for the Katipunan-based squad.

Meanwhile, reigning champion NU hardly broke a sweat in beating University of the East in three sets, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20 for a 4-1 record.

The six-peat seeking Bulldogs dispatched the Warriors in just one hour and four minutes through the brilliant performances of Leo Ordiales, Jade Disquitado, and Buds Buddin.

Ordiales steered the Bulldogs with 14 points off 11 attacks and three blocks, Buddin chipped in 11 points. Disquitado scored 11 points on top three digs and 15 receptions.