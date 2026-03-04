NBI probes claims of 18 ‘ex-Marines’

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has launched a probe into allegations by 18 supposed former members of the Philippine Marines who claim they delivered billions of pesos in “kickbacks” from anomalous flood control projects to government officials.

NBI Director Melvin A. Matibag confirmed to journalists at the Department of Justice (DOJ) that the bureau has started the investigation upon the request of the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB).

The OMB’s move came after the so-called former Marines, through lawyer Levito Baligod, filed their joint affidavit on the allegations last Feb. 28.

He pointed out that the NBI will look at all angles in the allegations as the directive of the Ombudsman is “to go where the evidence leads.”

Though Matibag said that he has set no timeline for the investigation, he stressed that “we want to do it as fast as possible.”

He disclosed that other groups are set to issue statements and make their own revelations on the flood control issue but he said “we will be fair in our investigation.”

He noted that if one makes an expose he should tell the truth and have evidence to back it up.

At the moment, Matibag said the NBI has been conducting a background check on the 18 individuals.

He said that there was a report that some of them “are not really members of the Marine Corps which turned out to be, upon verifications, totoo pala.”

He also said that “some of them in fact have some criminal cases.”

All issues will be looked into, Matibag assured. (Jeffrey Damicog)