Key suspect in Cavite hazing death surrenders amid safety fears

The primary suspect in the alleged hazing incident that led to the death of 19-year-old maritime student Kenneth Alcedo surrendered to authorities in Cavite on Tuesday evening, March 3, amid fears for his safety.

A report from the Police Regional Office 4A stated that General Trias Mayor Jonjon Ferrer facilitated the surrender of alias John, a 23-year-old fourth-year maritime student and member of Tau Gamma Phi.

“Sa gitna po ng pagdadalamhati ng pamilya ng 19-anyos na hazing victim na si Kenneth Alcedo, sumuko sa ating tanggapan ang nagpakilalang suspek, na isa umano sa tatlong lalaking nakunan ng video na naghatid sa wala nang buhay na katawan sa GenTri Medical Center & Hospital,” Ferrer wrote in a Facebook post.

The hazing incident reportedly took place in an open ground in Dasmariñas City during an alleged initiation rite.

In his initial statement, the suspect admitted that he was among those who inflicted harm on Alcedo and that he volunteered to bring him to the hospital.

General Trias Component City Police Station Chief Lt. Col. Bismark S. Mendoza formally placed the suspect under arrest.

Ferrer said the suspect, along with more or less 15 other individuals, will face charges for violating the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018. (Carla Bauto Deña)